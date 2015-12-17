BSP keeps policy rates anew

Posted on December 17, 2015

By Joann Santiago MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Philippine monetary officials on Thursday maintained the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) key rates after noting that inflation dynamics and risks to the outlook…

NEDA cuts PHL additional rice import for 2016 by 25%

Posted on December 17, 2015

By Leslie D. Venzon MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The government will reduce by roughly one-fourth its planned additional volume of rice imports for the first semester of 2016 meant to boost…

BBL is not yet dead – Drilon

Posted on December 17, 2015

By Jelly F. Musico MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) – The Senate may not be able to pass the substitute bill of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) this year but it is not…

Comelec recognizes Duterte’s CoC for president

Posted on December 17, 2015

By Ferdinand G. Patinio MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The name of the Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte will be included in the list of candidates for the May 2016 elections after…

NEDA chief sees 2015 growth at 6% despite typhoons

Posted on December 17, 2015

By Leslie D. Venzon MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The government is optimistic about achieving its target economic growth of 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter despite the devastation wrought by typhoons,…

City gov’t eyes P75-M income from economic enterprise

Posted on December 17, 2015

ILOILO CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Admitting to falling short of their around P70-million target collection for this year, the head of the Local Economic Enterprise Office (LEEO) of the city government…

Baguio City LGU presents traffic plan for holiday season

Posted on December 17, 2015

BAGUIO CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan on Thursday said that a traffic scheme has been prepared to respond to the projected influx of tourists during the Christmas…

DTI opens ‘Negosyo Center’ in Isabela City

Posted on December 17, 2015

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) -– The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is launching Friday the “Negosyo Center” in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province. Basilan Gov. Jum Akbar, Isabela…

NEDA Board okays Php 17.9 B worth of new projects

Posted on December 16, 2015

By Joann Santiago MANILA, Dec. 16 (PNA) — The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Board on Wednesday approved Php 17.9-billion worth of new projects. Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Herminio Coloma…