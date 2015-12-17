By Joann Santiago MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Philippine monetary officials on Thursday maintained the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) key rates after noting that inflation dynamics and risks to the outlook…
NEDA cuts PHL additional rice import for 2016 by 25%
By Leslie D. Venzon MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The government will reduce by roughly one-fourth its planned additional volume of rice imports for the first semester of 2016 meant to boost…
DA cites serious implications of banning genetically modified products
By Kris M. Crismundo MANILA, Dec 17 (PNA) — The Department of Agriculture Biotechnology Advisory Team (DA-BAT) has cited serious implications of the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision of banning “the use, testing,…
BBL is not yet dead – Drilon
By Jelly F. Musico MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) – The Senate may not be able to pass the substitute bill of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) this year but it is not…
Comelec recognizes Duterte’s CoC for president
By Ferdinand G. Patinio MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The name of the Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte will be included in the list of candidates for the May 2016 elections after…
NEDA chief sees 2015 growth at 6% despite typhoons
By Leslie D. Venzon MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The government is optimistic about achieving its target economic growth of 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter despite the devastation wrought by typhoons,…
House of Representatives ratifies bicam report on P3.002-T national budget for 2016
MANILA, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The House of Representatives assured there will be no reenactment of this year’s national budget by ratifying Wednesday night the bicameral conference committee report on House Bill…
Cebu-based developer invests PHP430M to build 709 townhouse units in north Cebu town
CEBU CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Cebu-based developer Primary Homes Inc. (PHI) is investing PHP430 million to build 709 townhouse units in its 5.4-hectare property in Poblacion, Compostela town in northern Cebu….
City gov’t eyes P75-M income from economic enterprise
ILOILO CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Admitting to falling short of their around P70-million target collection for this year, the head of the Local Economic Enterprise Office (LEEO) of the city government…
Baguio City LGU presents traffic plan for holiday season
BAGUIO CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) — Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan on Thursday said that a traffic scheme has been prepared to respond to the projected influx of tourists during the Christmas…
DTI opens ‘Negosyo Center’ in Isabela City
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Dec. 17 (PNA) -– The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is launching Friday the “Negosyo Center” in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province. Basilan Gov. Jum Akbar, Isabela…
San Fernando City centenarians receive P100,000 each as Christmas gift
SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union, Dec. 17 (PNA) — The city government made Christmas merrier for four centenarians here when it gifted them with P100,000 each during the Christmas program of the…
Nueva Ecija submerged in floods; Thursday classes suspended
By Zorayda S. Tecson GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija, Dec. 16 (PNA) — Governor Aurelio Umali on Wednesday announced the suspension of classes in all levels, both in public and private, on Thursday…
NEDA Board okays Php 17.9 B worth of new projects
By Joann Santiago MANILA, Dec. 16 (PNA) — The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Board on Wednesday approved Php 17.9-billion worth of new projects. Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Herminio Coloma…
Malacanang exec says gov’t still have funds for relief, rehab efforts
By Joann Santiago MANILA, Dec. 16 (PNA) — A Palace official on Wednesday said the government continues to have budgetary provisions to address needs of calamity victims. In a briefing, Presidential Communications…